Phillip Martin Daniels, age 93, died at Ellis Hospital on Thursday, May 9th. Born January 18th, 1926 in Brooklyn, New York to Jack Daniels and Ruth Adelson Daniels, Phil attended Pittsfield High School and graduated from the University of Illinois in 1951 with a BS in mechanical engineering. In subsequent years, he also studied business administration and computer science and programming. Phil served in the US Army from 1944 to 1946 in the Aleutian Islands as an automotive mechanic and in the military police. He also was granted his private airplane pilot's license in 1948. Phil lived most of his life in Pittsfield, Massachusetts. In his later years he lived for a time in both Schenectady and Amsterdam , New York, where his sister Muriel and her husband Gene Lewis made their home. Phil worked as an engineer for a decade at Curtiss-Wright Corporation and General Electric; he changed careers in the early 1960s and became a registered securities representative and worked at several investment firms including First Albany Corporation in Pittsfield, Massachusetts until he retired in 1973. Phil will be especially remembered as a loving uncle, son, brother, and friend. He was an avid sports fan who loved nothing more than watching the Yankees and the Red Sox, the Masters Golf tournament, the Giants, or handicapping the thoroughbreds at Saratoga. Survivors include his nephews Mark Lewis (Washington, DC), Andrew Lewis (Rockville, MD) and Garvey Daniels (Irvine, CA); his niece Beth Lewis (Rockville, MD); and his cousin Gary Adelson (Niskayuna, NY). Phil was preceded in death by his sister Muriel Daniels Lewis and his brother Simon Daniels. Services and burial will be held at 11 a.m., Sunday, May 12th at the Sons of Israel Cemetery on Cranes Hollow Rd. in Cranesville, NY off of Route 5. Memorial contributions are welcome at Sons of Israel Synagogue in Amsterdam, NY. Thanks to the staff at Atria Senior Living and Sentinel of Amsterdam for their help and support. Particular thanks to Janice Remsnyder To leave a condolence message for the family, please visit levinememorialchapel.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on May 12, 2019