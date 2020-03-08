|
Phyllis A. (Cirillo) Houck AKA "Hawkeye" 95 years old beloved Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, Aunt and cousin went to the Lord March 5th 2020 at Ellis Medicine after a brief illness. Born October 14,1924 in Butler PA, to John Cirillo and Libra Mary (Capito) Cirillo Italian immigrants from Bari Italy. Phyllis was the third child of five she grew up without the luxuries of electricity, or indoor plumbing on a small farm. In 1934 the family relocated to Brooklyn NY, where in WWll Phyllis found herself working an assortment of jobs, including working in Mamma Leoni's restaurant. Wartime found her volunteering for the USO. Phyllis married Thomas Houck a Navy sub serviceman and eventually relocated to Schenectady N.Y. They had two children William and Teresa. Phyllis spent most of her life caring for her son who was diagnosed with epilepsy. Phyllis retired from GE building 29. Phyllis shared a home with her daughter after her marriage ended in the1980's. Her life was all about her family. She was a devoted mother, a hard worker and a great cook always ready to invite someone for a meal. Phyllis loved to give advice, and it was usually good advice that helped. She was practical and a realist, compassionate but no pushover. Phyllis was predeceased by her former spouse Thomas Houck, son William Houck, brother Peter Cirillo and sisters, Teresa Deir, Paula Erwin, Josephine Thomas and niece Colette Cirillo. Phyllis is survived by her daughter Teresa (Houck) Jewett, Granddaughter Lynn (Jewett) Norris (Charles), Great Grand daughter Shelby Chiangi, and Great Grandson Charles Norris Jr and very special nieces and nephews. Special friends Gil Parks, and Don Cerniglia, and Frizina Rose. Thanks to the A4 nurses at Ellis Medicine for their care. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11a.m. Thursday, March 12 at the Church of St. John the Evangelist, 806 Union Street, Schenectady, NY. A calling hour will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. prior to the mass on Thursday at Jones Funeral Home, Inc., 1503 Union Street, Schenectady. Burial will follow at Parkview Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers donations may be made in her name to the Epilepsy Foundation of Northeastern NY Inc. or . Online guestbook at www.jonesfh.net.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 8, 2020