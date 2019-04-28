Home

The White Funeral Home
264 North Ballston Avenue
Scotia, NY 12302
(518) 377-2300
Visitation
Friday, May 3, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
The White Funeral Home
264 North Ballston Avenue
Scotia, NY 12302
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, May 4, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph's Church
Scotia, NY
View Map
Phyllis Cabral Boyd Obituary
Phyllis Cabral Boyd, 86, of Scotia, NY, died on March 23 after a brief illness. Born in Provincetown, MA on February 20, 1933, she was the daughter of William Cabral and Ruth Rawson Cook. She graduated from Provincetown High School. She later went on to obtain a Bachelors in Mathematics with a minor in Meteorology from Boston University. Following graduation she went to work for General Electric as a computer programmer in both Schenectady and San Jose, CA. After getting married and focusing on raising her children, she worked in the office of Dr. Bernard McEvoy until her retirement. She was a member of the Empire State Volksporters and earned the distinction of completing a 5K walk in all 50 states. She was an avid singer and performed as a member of the Octavo Singers, the New York Catholic Chorale, and the Burnt Hills Oratorio Society. She was a skilled knitter and created many beautiful items. She was a communicant of St. Joseph's Church in Scotia and involved in many church activities. Married on November 27, 1965, Mrs. Boyd was predeceased by her husband William T. Boyd who died in 1996. Survivors include her children, Amy Boyd-Kirksey (William Kirksey), William (Rafaela Steen), David, and Peter; her grandchildren, Sam and Simon Kirksey, Maya, Tobias, and Sahra Boydsteen; her sisters, Lillian Kelly and Ruth Hart; and several beloved nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, May 4, 10 a.m. at St. Joseph's Church in Scotia. Interment will be private. The family will receive relatives and friends on Friday, May 3, 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Burnt Hills Oratorio Society or the Schenectady Interfaith Council. Arrangements are entrusted to White Funeral Home, Scotia. For online condolences please visit, www.sbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 28, 2019
