Phyllis Capullo
1921 - 2020
Phyllis Capullo, 98, passed peacefully on Sunday, May 24, 2020 at Schenectady Center with her loving family at her side. Phyllis was born Philomena Angela Gentiluomo in Schenectady on August 3, 1921 to the late Salvatore and Domenica Trifilo Gentiluomo. She graduated from Nott Terrace High School and worked at General Electric during wartime. She also worked for NYS and other part-time positions while raising her children. After an unfortunate incident involving a free standing kitchen cabinet in 2007, Phyllis came to reside at the former Dutch Manor Nursing & Rehab Centre where she acquired a plethora of affectionate nicknames by staff which she carried over to Capital Living/Schenectady Center. She enjoyed art, and all things music were her passion. She was happiest when spending time with her family. Phyllis is survived by her devoted daughter, Nadine and son-in-law, John Kohler; son, Gregory Capullo and his wife Jamie; brother, Joseph A. Gentiluomo, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister, Elvira Mangano, brother-in-law, Salvatore Mangano, and sister-in-law, Orega Gentiluomo. The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to Phyllis's exceptional long time caregivers, Penny, Melissa and Bebi. Also, thank you to Reka, Adeline and Shaneeza. Thank you ALL for your loving care. Due to the current restrictions, arrangements are private and entrusted to the DeLegge Funeral Home. Interment will be in St. Anthony's Cemetery, Glenville. Memorial contributions in Phyllis's name may be made to the Schenectady City Mission, 425 Hamilton St., Schenectady, NY 12305. For condolences, you may visit deleggefuneralhome.com.


Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
