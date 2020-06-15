Phyllis Irene Stroup Bielawski passed away on June 10, 2020 at home. She was born January 25, 1928 to Clarance and Mary Stroup in Ft. Wayne, Indiana. Graduated 1949 from Indiana University with a B.S. in Elementary Education. She taught 1 year in Fort Wayne, then Niskayuna, and Burnt Hills, NY. Retired from Burnt Hills in 1983. She is survived by sons David (and Dawn) of Scotia and Chris (and Debbie) of Saratoga Springs, son in law Edward (and Tammy) Reed of Saratoga Springs, grandchildren Dr. April Downey, Andrew Reed, Mary (and Jesse) Caprotti, and Jeffrey (and Liana) Bielawski, and great granddaughter Isabelle Downey. Predeceased by husband Walter, daughter Maryanna Reed, and brother John Stroup. She belonged to the B.H.B.L. Retired Educators, NY State Retired Teachers, was active in both the Galway and Moreau Seniors, the Galway Red Hat Ladies, and was a former volunteer for Literacy-Reading at Joseph Henry Elementary School in Galway. Due to current restrictions and out of an abundance of caution, services for Phyllis will be private and at the convenience of her family. Burial will be in St. Peter's Cemetery, Saratoga Springs. Memorial contributions can be made to Galway Public Library or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Arrangements by Richard J. Ryan Funeral Home, Inc., Galway.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Jun. 15, 2020.