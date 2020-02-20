|
Phyllis J. Sawyer, of Burnt Hills & Scotia NY, age 94, died peacefully on Monday, February 17, 2020. Phyllis was born on May 3, 1925 in Portland, ME to the late Alvah E. and Elsie G. (Haskell) Whitmore. Phyllis graduated from South Portland High School and then attended classes to complete her business certificate. She is pre-deceased by her loving husband, Robert, to whom she was married for 56 years; by a brother, Phil; her twin sister, Jane Sparrow; and her infant daughters Deborah and Diane. Phyllis loved playing cards! In addition to her love of beating her kids at Spite and Malice up until her final days, she was an accomplished bridge player enjoying both contract and duplicate bridge, and repeatedly winning tournaments and trophies while partnering with good friends. In duplicate bridge, she earned ACBL masterpoints and enjoyed making new friends at tournaments. She was extremely proud of ultimately achieving ACBL's Life Master rank. Phyllis was also active in meal preparation for Rotary and ladies' auxiliary at her church. As an avid reader for most of her life, she continued her passion via audio books later in life when she became visually impaired. She also had a passion for history and a strong interest in family genealogy. Her greatest enjoyment was being with family and especially her grandchildren. Phyllis is survived by her children three sons and a daughter, Pamela J. Simmons, Peter (and Margaret) Sawyer, David (and Susan) Sawyer and Drew Sawyer. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Alexandrah Sawyer, Wyatt Sawyer, Abbi Simmons and Zach Sawyer and three great-grandchildren, Emocka Briner, Dasan Briner and Patrick Evans. A Memorial Service will be held on February 21, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Burnt Hills United Methodist Church, 816 NY-50, Burnt Hills, NY. Contributions in her memory can be made to Meals on Wheels – Catholic Charities of Schenectady, 1462 Erie Boulevard, 2nd Floor Schenectady, NY 12305 or Northeastern Association for the Blind at Albany, 301 Washington Avenue, Albany, NY 12206 or https://naba-vision.org/donate/ We encourage you to view and leave messages on Phyllis's Book of Memories at www.TownleyWheelerFH.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 20, 2020