Phyllis M. Gottung, 91, passed away on Friday, September 13, 2019. Born in Gloversville, NY on June 26, 1928, she was the daughter of John and Luella LeVarn. She was a graduate of Gloversville High School. Phyllis was an active member of Saint Francis Church and then Sacred Heart Church in Gloversville for 70 years. She was a volunteer for the Fulton County Literacy Group and taught many adults how to read. She and her husband were members of the Lions Eye Institute and transferred eye donations to the hospitals. They also delivered Meals on Wheels to needy seniors. After moving to Ballston Spa, Phyllis continued her volunteer work and was a founding member of Noah's Attic, organizing and helping many families in need. Through Noah's Attic, she became a member of Christ Episcopal Church in Ballston Spa. Phyllis had a strong faith and taught her family to respect and treat others how you would like to be treated. Her family was her greatest joy and she treasured the time she spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Marshall "Mickey" Gottung; sister, Jean Findley; and grandsons, Christopher and Matthew. Phyllis is survived by her children. Gregory Gottung (Carole), Catherine Hogan (Charles), John Gottung (Michele), Carol Brown (Steven), and James Gottung (Jennifer); grandchildren, Marshall (Jess), Beth, Meghan (Marc), Daniel (Laura), Jonathan, Tara (James), David, Jordan, Catherine, Scott, Emma and Abigail; great-grandchildren, Mackenzie, Daniel, Isabelle, Joseph, Sam, and Brayden; nephew, Richard Russo (Barbara) and great-nieces, Emily and Kate. Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday, September 17 at Christ Episcopal Church, West High Street, Ballston Spa. Burial will follow in Prospect Hill Cemetery, Gloversville. To honor Phyllis the family would ask that anyone who reads this perform an act of kindness. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Christ Episcopal Church. Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Sept. 14, 2019