Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bekkering-Ellis Funeral Home
1 Mohawk Ave
Scotia, NY 12302
(518) 346-5802
Calling hours
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bekkering-Ellis Funeral Home
1 Mohawk Ave
Scotia, NY 12302
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John The Evangelist Church
Schenectady, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Phyllis Stanton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyllis Mary Stanton


1959 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Phyllis Mary Stanton Obituary
Phyllis Mary Stanton, 60, died on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at home surrounded by her caring family. Born March 7, 1959 in Schenectady, NY, she was the daughter of Philip F. Bremser and the late Mary E. Moran, and was a lifetime area resident. She had graduated from the Scotia High School and Hudson Valley Community College. Phyllis had worked for the NYS Dept. of Health, Albany, NY as a Health Care Fiscal Analyst. Survivors include three children, Michael Stanton, Cara Shahbandi, Ryan Stanton, five brothers Mark Bremser, George Bremser, Neil Bremser, Eric Bremser, Kevin Bremser, two grand children and several nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. John The Evangelist Church, Schenectady, NY. Calling hours will be on Tuesday May 21, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Bekkering-Ellis Funeral Home, Inc., 1 Mohawk Avenue, Scotia, NY. Burial will be in St. Anthony's Cemetery, Glenville. Memorial contributions may be made to the , 260 Osborne Rd., Loudonville, NY 12211. Online condolences can be made at www.bekkeringellisfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on May 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bekkering-Ellis Funeral Home
Download Now