Phyllis Mary Stanton, 60, died on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at home surrounded by her caring family. Born March 7, 1959 in Schenectady, NY, she was the daughter of Philip F. Bremser and the late Mary E. Moran, and was a lifetime area resident. She had graduated from the Scotia High School and Hudson Valley Community College. Phyllis had worked for the NYS Dept. of Health, Albany, NY as a Health Care Fiscal Analyst. Survivors include three children, Michael Stanton, Cara Shahbandi, Ryan Stanton, five brothers Mark Bremser, George Bremser, Neil Bremser, Eric Bremser, Kevin Bremser, two grand children and several nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. John The Evangelist Church, Schenectady, NY. Calling hours will be on Tuesday May 21, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Bekkering-Ellis Funeral Home, Inc., 1 Mohawk Avenue, Scotia, NY. Burial will be in St. Anthony's Cemetery, Glenville. Memorial contributions may be made to the , 260 Osborne Rd., Loudonville, NY 12211. Published in The Daily Gazette on May 20, 2019