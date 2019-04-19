Phyllis "Cheech" Murphy, 80, of County Highway 126, Amsterdam, NY, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 with her loving family by her side. Phyllis was born in Amsterdam, NY on May 21, 1938. She was the daughter of Alfred "Benny" and Agnes Draus Myers. Phyllis was united in marriage to her husband William J. "Turk" Murphy on May 25, 1958. They shared 60 years together. Phyllis was a homemaker. She also was a member of the Century Club in Amsterdam, NY; and she enjoyed playing Boccee and bowling. She was a member of St. Stephen's Church in Hagaman, NY. Phyllis is survived by her daughters, Linda Murphy; and Rita (Dave) Bubniak all of Broadalbin, NY; and Lisa Murphy (Mark Potts) of Amsterdam, NY; she was NONIE to, Asialee Potts; Martina Potts; Christopher Clark; Matthew Clark; Matthew Bubniak; Michelle Coogan; brother-in-law, Dan Kopec of Amsterdam,NY; several nieces, nephew and cousins. A funeral home service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, April 22, 2019 with Deacon Michael Ryba officiating at the Amsterdam Funeral Chapel, 13 Belmont Place, Amsterdam, NY. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 9 a.m. until the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Hagaman Cemetery, Hagaman, New York. Donations may be made to or to the Montgomery County SPCA. Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary