On this day we would like to honor our loving matriarch and protector. She has done so much to affect the lives of those around her. Her caring and loving soul lives on with those of us who cherished her most. She carried with her a heavy burden of taking care of her family and she did it with ease. She will always be remembered for the love she gave and the example she set. No single person could ever compare to her soul. On this day, we present in memoriam, the promise that you will always be in our hearts and on our minds. May God feel lucky to have you in his kingdom, as I'm sure you have already brightened up heavens gardens even more. As we told you before you left us, let us say again – try not to worry about us. We are going to be alright and as long as we have your memory, we will always have you with us. We love you. And we know you're watching over us. There will be a Mass in honor of Constance on May 18th at 4 p.m. at St. Adalbert's Church, Schenectady. All are invited to attend. Published in The Daily Gazette on May 8, 2019