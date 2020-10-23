It is with great sorrow the family of Doris M. (nee) Lundstrom Pinto, 88, announces her passing on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Saratoga Hospital. Doris was born January 20, 1932 in Amsterdam, New York and was the daughter of the late George H. Lundstrom and Ethel (Lamp) Lundstrom. Doris graduated from Draper High School in 1950 and married Frank Pinto in 1951. In 1959 Doris moved with her family from Schenectady, New York to Southern California where she stayed for many years. In 2002 Doris moved back to her roots and extended family in Saratoga Springs, New York. Upon her return she joined the Washington County Draft Animal Association with her brother Frank Lundstrom and niece Karin Vollkommer and enjoyed the draft horse wagon rides and camping trips to Merck Forest in Rupert Vermont. Doris had a determined yet playful nature and loved animals. She was a great cook and loved experimenting in the kitchen with new recipes. As her health declined, she enjoyed playing Scrabble and Words With Friends on Facebook. She enjoyed visiting with family and friends and her weekly trips to Wally World. Doris was always up to an adventure including riding in the side car of a Ural motorcycle with her grandniece Christina Vollkommer with fits of laughter. Her Grandson Tate said that her adventurous nature inspired many. Doris spent her last years at Doubleday Woods in Ballston Spa, NY where she enjoyed karaoke night and became involved in her community. Doris received the key to the Village of Ballston Spa from the mayor in 2016 for her dedication. Doris is predeceased by her parents, her ex-husband Frank Pinto, two brothers, Frank and George Lundstrom, her sister Cora Lundstrom, her Granddaughter Angela Paige Hubble, daughter-in-law Eve Pinto. Doris is survived by her children, daughters, Francie Johnson: Darcie Harris: sons, Michael Pinto, Daniel Pinto: Grandsons William Tate Hubble: Josh Kelly and Bill Kelly: Mikey Pinto. Granddaughters Nicole Pinto: Kristie Martz: two Great Granddaughters Aspen Martz and Sierra Klein. Her niece Karin (Craig) Vollkommer, Grand Nieces and Nephews Christina, Craig and Frank Vollkommer: Nephew George (Kris) Lundstrom and grandnephew Laif Lundstrom and many more nieces and nephews and friends. The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to her home health aide Roberta Kotel for her loving and patient care. Doris requested no memorial service and asked simply for her family to scatter her ashes in the Battenkill River. To honor her love of animals, donations can be made in her name to the local animal rescues of your choice.





