Porter E. Bidleman passed away peacefully, November 24, 2020 at his home with his loving daughters by his side. Born in Lyndonville on May 1, 1926, he was the son of the late Donald and Paulina Porter Bidleman. At the age of 18, he enlisted in the Navy and served his country proudly during WWII on an LCI(R) 1077 as a gunner's mate. He was assigned to the Asiatic-Pacific Theatre and was present during the assault and occupation of Iwo Jima and Okinawa. Following the war, he returned home and married Sally Borresen, and graduated from Simmons School of Mortuary Science. He became the owner of the Fredendall Funeral Home in 1957. He served his community and the Hilltowns for over 40 years with compassion, dedication and respect. He was an active member of the Altamont Reformed Church, the Altamont Fire Department, Altamont Village Board, Noah Lodge #75, American Legion Post 0977, VFW Boyd Hilton Post 7062 and the Urban Renewal Agency. For years he volunteered at the Guilderland Food Pantry and Community Caregivers. At one time he drove a school bus for the GCSD and Hertz Rental. He and Sally vacationed in Ogunquit, Maine for over 26 years. He loved to hunt, fish, camp, ski, hike, golf and bowl. Over the years, he enjoyed daily walks to High Point and the Altamont Fairgrounds. He is survived by his devoted daughters, Barbara Bidleman of Guilderland, NY, Beth Burlingame of Altamont, NY; his seven cherished grandchildren, Erin (Sean), Quillinan, Staci (Andrew) Clark, Eric (Heather) Kisby, Alissa Yohey, Mike (Sarah) Yohey, Jason (Katie) Burlingame, and Kara Banks; and 15 loving great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Alice "Sally" Bidleman, his daughter, Mary Lou Kisby, three brothers, George, Roger and Lewis, and his son in laws, Mark Burlingame and Alan (Sharon) Kisby. Those who wish may make contributions to The ARC Good Samaritan Fund, PO Box 671, Altamont, NY 12009, The Mary Lou Kisby- Elizabeth Severson Scholarship Fund, PO Box 1398, Guilderland, NY 120084, The Guilderland Food Pantry or Community Hospice. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.McveighFuneralHome.com
At a later date, a memorial service will be held. Burial will take place at the Hartland Cemetery, Gasport,NY in the spring.