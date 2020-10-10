Priscilla Eileen Murphy passed away on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at home with her loving family at her side. She was 94. Born in Island Pond, Vermont on December 31, 1925, daughter of the late Lucius and Mabel (Bowen) Davis. Priscilla had worked for the Tagson Paper Company. In earlier years she enjoyed camping, hunting, traveling and wintering in Florida with her husband Skip. She was also active in the Elks Club Ladies Auxiliary. Survivors include her children, David Daigle, Bruce Daigle, Deborah (Paul) Savaria, Judy Higgins and Cathy Jordan, a daughter in law Madeline Daigle as well as 13 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren. Priscilla was predeceased by her first husband, Albert J. Daigle (1979) and her second husband, Joseph "Skip" Murphy (2005), a son, Brian Daigle, daughter in law Mavert Daigle, son in law Edward Higgins and her siblings. A special thank you to Nikki Daigle, Priscilla's granddaughter, for her loving dedication and care. Due to the pandemic and out of an abundance of caution, services for Priscilla will be private and at the convenience of her family. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at All Saints on the Hudson Church with burial in the family plot in St. John's Cemetery. Kindly consider memorials to the Community Hospice, 295 Valley View Blvd., Rensselaer, NY 12144 in loving memory of Priscilla Murphy. Online remembrances may be made at www.chasesmithfamily.com
