|
|
Quenley "Quen" T. Conover, 95, of Scotia passed away on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Baptist Health and Rehabilitation Center in Scotia. Born in Esperance, NY, he was the son of the late George and Jessie (Tree) Conover. He was a graduate of Schoharie High School. Quen served his country in the Army Air Corp during World War 2. He later joined the Air National Guard from 1949-1984 retiring as Chief Personnel Officer for the Stratton Air National Guard Base. Quen was a member of the American Legion, the Alumni Association of the Air National Guard and the Peter Pause Breakfast Group. He was a member of St. Anthony's Church in Schenectady. Quenley was passionate about gardening and computers. And even though he traveled all over the world his favorite place was Caroga Lake. He was predeceased by two brothers, George Conover Jr. and Milan Conover as well as six sisters, Betty West, Iola Smith, Doris Mahar, Arlene Mohart and Merle Scribner. The family would like to thank the staff of S-2 at Baptist Health for their wonderful care of Dad. Quenley is survived by his wife, Anna Marie LoGrasso, whom he married September 27, 1952 and two daughters, Marsha J. D'Amour (Daniel) of Scotia and Susan M. Prian (John) of Acworth, GA. He is also survived by six grandchildren, Michael D'Amour (Kathleen), Brian D'Amour (Angela), Jeffrey D'Amour (Tammy), Lisa Thomson (Sean), Kelly Prian and Scott Prian; as well as nine great grandchildren, Derrick, Luke, Tyler, Maya, Ryan, Joseph, Patrick, Cora, Kayla. Quenley also leaves behind several nieces and nephews. Funeral Services for Quen will begin on Friday at 10:30 a.m. at the Bond Funeral Home, 1614 Guilderland Avenue, Schenectady followed by a Mass at 11AM at St Anthony's Church, 331 Seward Place, Schenectady. Visitation will be Friday from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment with military honors will be at the Gerald B.H. Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville. Contributions can be made in Quenley's memory to Community Hospice, 445 New Karner Road, Albany, NY 12205. To leave a message of condolence, you may go to www.bondfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Jan. 22, 2020