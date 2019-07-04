R. Carsten Sibbern, 84, of Cobleskill, quietly and peacefully entered into the arms of God, on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, leaving this life and those he so loved. The only child of Rudolph Sibbern and Helen (Lynch) Sibbern was born April 9, 1935 in Brooklyn, NY. Carsten was raised in Packanack Lake, NJ. He graduated first in his class in the first graduating class (1953) of Wayne (NJ) High School. A degree in Mechanical Engineering from Stevens Institute of Technology in 1957 and an MBA from NYU followed. He married Rosemary McGlew in 1959, together raising four children, Steven Carsten Sibbern of Gilboa, NY; Christine (Ron) Logan of Las Cruces, New Mexico; Maureen (Steven) Roberts and granddaughters, Katherine and Sarah, Bovina Center, NY; and Jules (Karina) Connolly and grandchildren Balti and Nico of Seattle, WA. A son, Theodore Sibbern, died in infancy. Carsten began his employment with the Process Plants Division of Foster Wheeler Corp. (FW), employment that lasted 38 years until retirement in 1995. Of these 38 years, 17 years were spent by him and his family in Brazil and Spain and 4 years in Houston, TX. This career of highly varied work and ever-increasing responsibilities, culminated as managing director and CEO of FW's Spanish subsidiary. In 1992, he returned from Spain to the position of Vice President of Contract Operations for FW's domestic Operating Company, retiring 3 years later, in 1995. Upon retiring, he and Rosemary moved to the 165 acre farm property in the town of Sharon, NY, that they had purchased five years earlier, building their "dream home". They thoroughly enjoyed years of living, entertaining, and playing there until age caught up and they downsized to a comfortable village home in Cobleskill in 2015. For 20 years their Sharon home had served as a base for a yearly cross-country road trip across the USA and Canada. When not driving, Carsten enjoyed backpacking and canoe camping. During their Sharon period Carsten was a member of the Boards of Habitat for Humanity and Friends of Bassett. He served as President and longtime secretary of the Sharon Springs Rotary and enjoyed volunteering at Glimmerglass Opera as well as classes at SCHOOL. Carsten was particularly fond of the time he spent with the St. Vincent de Paul community, attending mass and enjoying the many friends he had there. His time on earth will culminate with a eulogy at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at the church with a Mass of Christian Burial immediately following at 11:15 a.m. Burial will be private. Family will greet friends and relatives on Friday from 4 to 6 p.m. at Mereness-Putnam Funeral Home, 171 Elm St., Cobleskill. Please visit www.merenessputnamfuneralhome.com for online condolences and floral tributes. Published in The Daily Gazette on July 4, 2019