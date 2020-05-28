Rachel E. Herbert, 92, passed away early Tuesday morning, May 26th at the Glendale Nursing Home after a long illness. Born in Harkness, NY, Rachel was the daughter of the late Russell and Ethel (Baker) Barber and a graduate of Peru High School. A homemaker, Rachel was a former clerk for New York State and for Barkers Department Store in Rotterdam, NY. She was a member of St John the Evangelist Church and a former Girl Scout and Cub Scout leader. Rachel loved the outdoors, her trips to the ocean and to Alaska and crafting but most of all she loved family gatherings and cherished her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Rachel was predeceased by her husband, Roland D. Herbert Sr. in 1986, her son, David James Herbert and her niece, Cheryl Herbert. Rachel is survived by her children, Roland D. Herbert Jr. of Cobleskill, Randal W. Herbert (Janet) of Rotterdam and Robin Lee Winkelman (Peter) of Rotterdam, her grandchildren, Carleah, Christopher, Jillian (Cody), Jenna (Cal) and Amanda (Steven), a great granddaughter, Melody , sister-in-law, Dorothy Herbert and her 2 nephews, William (Carolyn) and Robert Herbert. Services will be held private for family due to COVID-19 restrictions. Interment will be held in Schenectady Memorial Park, Rotterdam, NY at approximately 12 noon on Friday May 29, 2020. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made Guiding Eyes for the Blind, 611 Granite Springs Rd, Yorktown Heights, NY 10598 in Rachel's memory. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.bondfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on May 28, 2020.