Home

POWERED BY

Services
Armer Funeral Home Inc.
39 East High Street
Ballston Spa, NY 12020
(518) 885-6181
Resources
More Obituaries for Rae Laird
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rae F. Laird

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Rae F. Laird Obituary
Rae F. Laird, 87, passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2019. Born in Amsterdam, NY, on September 14, 1931, she was the daughter of Raymond and Helen Ehrke. Rae worked in the Sales Department at New Channel 13 for many years, until she retired. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and the Huguenot Society. She enjoyed gardening, quilting, baking, cooking and taking walks. She was predeceased by her husband, Winston Laird; son, Keith Laird, and sister, Marlyn Martiniano. Rae is survived by her children, Nedra Liebert (Richard) of Ballston Spa, NY, Neil Laird (Christine) of Phelps, NY, Brian Laird (Rachel) of Union Springs, NY, Donald Laird (Karen Ford) of Eugene, OR and Suzanne Lane of Windsor, VA; grandchildren, Glenn Liebert, Matthew Marshall (Heather), Meghan Bard (Jason), Benjamin Laird, Jackson Laird, Nathan Laird, Bradley Laird and Quintin Laird. Funeral services will be private. Memorial contributions in memory of Rae may be made to St Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Armer Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now