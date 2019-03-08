|
Rae F. Laird, 87, passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2019. Born in Amsterdam, NY, on September 14, 1931, she was the daughter of Raymond and Helen Ehrke. Rae worked in the Sales Department at New Channel 13 for many years, until she retired. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and the Huguenot Society. She enjoyed gardening, quilting, baking, cooking and taking walks. She was predeceased by her husband, Winston Laird; son, Keith Laird, and sister, Marlyn Martiniano. Rae is survived by her children, Nedra Liebert (Richard) of Ballston Spa, NY, Neil Laird (Christine) of Phelps, NY, Brian Laird (Rachel) of Union Springs, NY, Donald Laird (Karen Ford) of Eugene, OR and Suzanne Lane of Windsor, VA; grandchildren, Glenn Liebert, Matthew Marshall (Heather), Meghan Bard (Jason), Benjamin Laird, Jackson Laird, Nathan Laird, Bradley Laird and Quintin Laird. Funeral services will be private. Memorial contributions in memory of Rae may be made to St Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 8, 2019