Calling hours
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
8:30 AM - 10:15 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church
Pleasant Street
Schenectady, NY
Ralph J. Ricciardi passed away on Wednesday, January 29th, 2020 with his family at his side at the age of 77. Ralph was born in Schenectady to his parents, the late Helen (Borowski) Ricciardi and Ralph T. Ricciardi. A lifelong area resident, Ralph graduated from Mont Pleasant High School and ran his own cleaning business, RJ's Cleaning Service, for many years. Ralph was a longtime member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church. Throughout his life he always loved his dogs, Sam, Buddy, Corky and Butch as well as hanging out with his buddy, Wayne. He loved to dance and most recently enjoyed watching old movies. Ralph leaves behind his devoted sons, Greg Ricciardi (Lynn) and Craig Ricciardi (Noel), his grandchildren, Gabriella, Lucas and Addison and brother-in-law, John Barnett. Besides his parents, Ralph was predeceased by one grandson, Nicholas and his sister, Linda Barnett. Calling hours will take place on Tuesday from 8:30 to 10:15 a.m. at DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home, 1605 Helderberg Avenue in Rotterdam. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Pleasant Street, Schenectady. Burial will follow at St. John the Baptist Cemetery in Schenectady. Please consider contributions in Ralph's name to the Lewy Body Dementia Assoc., 912 Killian Hill Rd., S.W., Lilburn, GA 30047 or online at lbda.org/donate. To share condolences, you may visit demarcostonefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020
