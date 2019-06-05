Home

DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home
1605 Helderberg Avenue
Rotterdam, NY 12306
(518) 355-5770
Calling hours
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home
1605 Helderberg Avenue
Rotterdam, NY 12306
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
12:00 PM
DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home
1605 Helderberg Avenue
Rotterdam, NY 12306
More Obituaries for Ralph Barone
Ralph Joseph Barone Jr.

Ralph Joseph Barone Jr. Obituary
Ralph Joseph Barone Jr., 80, of Rotterdam, NY, passed on June 4, 2019. Born in Schenectady, NY to Ralph and Philonena (Battigalia) Barone Sr. A lifelong resident of Rotterdam, he married his beloved wife of 51 years, Doris Bushee, on November 18, 1967. Ralph proudly served in the United States Army from 1955 to 1963. During his time in the military, he traveled to Europe and across the States. Ralph was a hardworking Mason, he worked for numerous local and international union organizations. For many years he was a union member for the International Union of Bricklayers & Allied Craftsmen, Local #2 in Albany as well as Local #16. He enjoyed playing, coaching and watching sports. Ralph coached Carman Little League Baseball and Rotterdam Babe Ruth. Ralph was a dedicated husband and father, and enjoyed spending time with his beloved grandchildren. Predeceased by his brother-in-laws, Carl Graziane and Leonard Bushee. Survivors include his loving wife, Doris Barone; his cherished son, Ralph (Cheryl) Barone III; beloved grandchildren, Austin, Hunter and Izora Barone; sisters, Roselyn Graziane and Carolyn Caffalette. Funeral Service with military honors will be held at DeMarco & Stone Funeral Home, 1605 Helderberg Ave., on Thursday, June 6th at 12 p.m. A calling period will be held prior on Thursday from 11 to 12 at DeMarco & Stone. Entombment will be at Schenectady Memorial Park following the service on Thursday. Memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Boys Town, 14100 Crawford St., Boys Town, NE 68010. Online condolences may be made at glenvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on June 5, 2019
