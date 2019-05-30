Ralph L. Merrihew, 67, passed away on Monday, May 27th at Ellis Hospital after a long illness. Born in Sharon, CT, Ralph was the son of Ralph H. Merrihew of Lynchburg, VA and the late Ada (Parmalee) Merrihew. A graduate of Duanesburg High School, Ralph was a self-employed carpenter and also had his degree as a Licensed Practical Nurse. He loved working with his hands, gardening and spending time with his family. Ralph is survived by his beloved wife of 49 years, Sandra M. (Jewett) Merrihew; his children, Jeffrey L. Merrihew (Sheila Holder) of Niskayuna and Serena M. Smith (James) of Blandford, MA; his grandchildren, Ryan and Brandon Smith; brothers, Robert Merrihew (Rene') of Delanson, W. James Merrihew of Schenectady, Michael Merrihew (Michelle) of Florida; sisters, Sharon Jewett (Late Donald) of Lynchburg, VA and Debbie LeBier of Schenectady and several nieces and nephews. A celebration of Ralph's life will be held on Saturday, June 1st from 11 to 12 noon at Bond Funeral Home, Broadway & Guilderland Avenue, Schenectady to which family and friends are invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , 4 Atrium Drive, Suite 100, Albany, NY, 12205. To leave a message or a condolence for Ralph's family, please visit www.bondfuneralhome.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on May 30, 2019