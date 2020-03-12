|
Ralph M. Cozzolino, 77, passed away on Tuesday March 10, 2020 on his nieces' birthday at his daughter's home. Born in Schenectady, he was the son of the late Ralph and Margaret (Paolucci) Cozzolino. He was a graduate of Mont Pleasant High School in Schenectady. Ralph was employed as a contractor most of his life. He finished his career as a superintendent for Bette and Cring Construction Company. Ralph was a member of Local Labor Union #375. Ralph also with his wife Ruth and best friend Jo-Ann F. LaBarge opened up the American Café Restaurant. Ralph cherished his sister Ann, who called him each day along with his sister in law Mary Lou who visited him often and brought him meals. Many are also going to miss him standing on his front porch keeping tabs of Broadway Hill. Ralph was passionate about the NY Yankees and black coffee with a splash of Splenda. He loved watching Jeopardy and was an avid reader of all the major publications like Time, TV Guide and National Geographic. His grandchildren fondly call and remember him as Papa. In 2002, Ralph retired to be a caregiver of his wife Ruth until her passing three years later. Ralph was predeceased by his loving wife, Ruth L. (Sheldon) Cozzolino, whom he was married to for 33 happy years; two brothers, Frank and Dominic Cozzolino; as well as one sister, Mary Elia. He is survived by his loving children, Alison A. Cozzolino (Renee Burdick) of Scotia, Gerald Lipinski (Barbara) of Myrtle Beach and Christopher Lipinski (Jackie) of Guilderland; his loving and cherished sister, Ann Boyens of Scotia and his loving sister in law, Mary Lou Cozzolino of Schenectady. Ralph is also survived by his loving grandchildren, Joseph Miller, Kristina, Michael, Brittany and Gabriele Lipinski and Jace, Arianna, Alyssa, Bentley Burdick-Cozzolino. He also leaves behind six loving great-grandchildren and several loving nieces and nephews. Funeral Services for Ralph will be Friday March 13, 2020 at 3 p.m. at the Bond Funeral Home, 1614 Guilderland Avenue, Schenectady. Visitation will be from 1 to 3 prior to the service. Interment will be in St. John the Baptist Cemetery in Schenectady. The family would like to say a special thank you to the Visiting Nurses especially Brenda for her loving care of Dad. To leave a message of condolence, you may go to www.bondfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 12, 2020