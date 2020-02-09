|
Ramona R. Feuz, 99, passed away on Friday February 7th in the comfort of her home with her family surrounding her. Ramona was born March 4, 1920 in the Village of Esperance, daughter of Earl and Lizzie (Conover) Rockwell and attended the Esperance 1-room schoolhouse. She would later graduate from the former Delanson High School class of 1937 and begin working at the NY Telephone Co. at the local switchboard. On November 7, 1942 she married Edward G. "Flicker" Feuz before he joined the US Navy (Seabees). During WW II, she worked at General Electric Co. in Schenectady, and in 1945, she travelled to San Francisco CA to spend time with her husband while he was serving in the Pacific. She and her sister Dorothy also visited Hawaii and Spain. After Flicker returned from the Navy, the two of them embarked on several ventures. Most notably the original promotors of Fonda Speedway. Ramona could be found every Saturday at Checkerboard Stand selling programs and novelties with her daughter by her side. They attended the Daytona 500 numerous years. After retirement, they spent several winters at their Sabastian FL home. She also had the gift of writing poetry, usually about people and events in her life, but now and then revealing her philosophy regarding life and all its adventures. She also liked to crochet, making her last doily in December. She was the oldest member of the Esperance Methodist Church and was also a member of various Republican organizations and the Esperance Historical Society. Ramona leaves behind her daughter, Linda (Bob) Young, her son Kirtland (Linda) Feuz, four grandsons; Gregory (Jennifer) Young, Jeremy Feuz, Wesley Feuz, and Eric Young (Katie and Caleb); two beloved great-grandchildren; Andrew and Ashley Young, nieces Mary Terpening of Arizona, Karen (Tom) Dane of Texas, Sylvia (Charlie) LaPorte of CA, Cindy (Ken) Mitchell of FL, nephews Monte (Maria) Feuz of Hyde Park, Brent (Heather) Feuz of Ballston Lake and Brian (Dee) and Kevin Hartmann of Rochester along with many grand-nieces and grand-nephews. In addition to her parents, Ramona was predeceased by her husband Edward on October 14, 2004, sister Ruth (Duane) Putman and Dorothy (Edward Harold) Edwards, and her niece, Dianne Putman Hendrickson Hoff. A celebration for her life has been planned for Saturday, June 6th. A period of visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Esperance Methodist Church, the funeral at 12 followed by interment in the Esperance Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Ramona to the Esperance Methodist Church, PO Box 254, the Esperance Fire Department and Rescue Squad, 113 Church St., or the Esperance Historical Society, PO Box 55, all at Esperance, NY 12066. The Langan Funeral Home of Schoharie and the Robert A. Guffin Funeral Home of Cobleskill are assisting the Feuz family. Please visit www.guffinfuneralhome.com to leave a special message for Ramona's family.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 9, 2020