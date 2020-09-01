Ramroop Jimmy Mangroo passed away peacefully on the evening of Wednesday, August 26, 2020. Ramroop also known as Jimmy Serran, was born in Port Mourant, Guyana on April 21, 1928. He was born one of seven children to the late Sarran and Tetaree. Growing up, Ramroop was a man of many trades including, running a business with his wife, Evelyn, farming and fishing, and tailoring. Importantly, he was one founding members of Letter Kenny Full Gospel Fellowship Church in Guyana. In December 1987, Ramroop along with his family migrated to the United States where they permanently settled. In the 1960's, Ramroop accepted Jesus into his life and began his walk as a strong man of God. In addition, he loved cricket and watching Western shows like Bananza, Walker Texas Ranger, as well as Tom & Jerry, Price is Right, and The Three Stooges. He always enjoyed family gatherings with his children and grandchildren whether it was celebrating birthdays and anniversaries, or just having a simple meal together. As a Christian man of God, he loved reading his Bible, praying, and attending church with his family. Whenever he was at church, he would be sure to greet each and every single person after service. Ramroop was predeceased by his parents Sarran and Tetaree, his in-laws Bayia and Babe, as well as his siblings Willie, Charlie, Peter, Broodram, Basmat, and eldest daughter Merlyn. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Evelyn, who he married on February 26, 1956 at Port Mourant. Additionally, he is survived by his brother, Ramoutar known as Lole (Rose), his sisters Jeanette and Baby, his children Pastor Roop (Lorrie), Leila (Reverand Rennie), David (Diane), Pastor Paul (Norma), Michael, and Sherley, his former daughter in law Rosita. He is further survived by his grandchildren Matthew, Suzanne, Jeremy, Joel, Jasmine, Mark, and Rebecca as well as by many nephews, nieces, grandnephews, and grandnieces. Calling hours will be Friday evening, September 4, 2020 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Daly Funeral Home, 242 McClellan St., Schenectady, NY 12304. Funeral services will begin Saturday morning, September 5, 2020 at 9 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment to follow at Parkview Cemetery, Schenectady. You may pay your condolences online at www.dalyfuneralhome.com
.