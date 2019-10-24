The Daily Gazette Co. Obituaries
Jackson & Betz Funeral Home
15 Main St
Fultonville, NY 12072
(518) 620-6559
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Jackson & Betz Funeral Home
15 Main St
Fultonville, NY 12072
Service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
7:00 PM
Jackson & Betz Funeral Home
15 Main St
Fultonville, NY 12072
Ramsay L. Smith Obituary
Ramsay L. Smith, 61, of Fonda, entered into eternal life on Monday, October 21, 2019. He was born in Amsterdam on November 4, 1957. He was the son of Marilyn J. (Cook) Smith of Fonda, and the late Robert I. Smith. Ramsay is survived by his loving wife, Laurie B. (Hotaling) Smith, whom he married on April 2, 1982; his daughters Aubrey L. Smith and Morgan L. Smith, both of Tribes Hill, and his son, Travis R. Smith of Paxton, MA; two brothers, Ronald (Margaret) Smith of Fonda, and Roderick Smith of Glen, and a sister, Ramona Fuhs of Fonda; and his father and mother–in-law, Robert and Marilyn Hotaling of Tribes Hill, NY. He is also survived by his loving grandchildren, Sadie, Cole, and Grace, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins; and his faithful dog, "Koda" whom he loved spending every day with. During his lifetime, Ramsay worked for the Cady Company/Gorman Brothers Group in Amsterdam as a Paver Operator for many years. He was a member of the Amsterdam City Dart League for over 30 years, the Old Men Gone Wild Club, and a Son of the Legion in the American Legion Post 701 in Amsterdam. Ramsay loved his Harley motorcycle, playing Thursday night horseshoes, and was an avid NASCAR fan. He also loved spending time with Elmer and the guys at the garage. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the Jackson & Betz Family Funeral Home, 15 Main Street, Fultonville, NY 12072 on Friday, October 25, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. with a 7 p.m. Remembrance Service to follow with Father Neal Longe officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Ramsay's memory may be made to the , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516 or at https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org. Online condolences may be made at www.brbsfuneral.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Oct. 24, 2019
