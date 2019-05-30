Randolph C. "Randy" Lock, age 64, a resident of Mayfield died Sunday, May 26, 2019 at home with his loving wife by his side. He was born in La Rochelle, France on August 14, 1954. The son of Fay and Matilda Warner Lock. He was employed as a mechanic for Greenscapes Landscaping in Mayfield for many years. He was a 1972 graduate of Mayfield Central School. A member of the Norseman and always at the annual Rod Runs on Fathers Day weekend. A mechanic by trade he could fix anything. Randy was a good man who loved and cherished his family and friends. He was beyond proud of his sons and the amazing men that they have become. Randy was happiest puttering in his shop. He loved NASCAR, camping, hunting, fishing, dancing and singing to the Bee Gee's and spending time with family. He made his battle with cancer look easy to all who knew him even though the disease and treatment took a terrible toll on him. Thanks to everyone at St. Mary's Cancer Center for the excellent care throughout his long battle. With special thanks to Ashley and Dana who were with us from the beginning. Thanks also to Mountain Valley Hospice for their care. Predeceased by his father, Fay Lock and faithful yellow lab, Sebastian. Survivors include his wife, JoAnne Frasier Lock of Mayfield. Other survivors include: mother, Matilda Lock, Gloversville; sister, Becky (David) White, Gloversville; sons, Benjamin (Susannah) Lock, Durham, NC, Rory (Suzee) Lock, Boston, MA; step-sons, Kelly (Kimberly) Snyder, Mayfield and Jeremy (Tobi) Snyder Carrsville, VA; grandchildren, Charlotte, Theo, Ruby, Drew, Christopher and Abbi; nephews, Jordan and Jason White and niece, Corey Morrow. A private family graveside service will be held at Mayfield Union Rural Cemetery on July 12th. Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Randy's life at Lanzi's on the Lake July 12th at 1 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Northville Funeral Home. Condolences may be made to the family online at www.northvillefuneralservice.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on May 30, 2019