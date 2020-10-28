Randy J. Dillenbeck, 52, died at home Saturday, October 24, 2020. Randy is survived by two children, Jeremiah Dillenbeck-Dygert and Alissa Dillenbeck, six siblings, Connie Hoose, Laurie Dillenbeck, Michael Dillenbeck, Thomas Smith, Jeff Smith and Nickie Smith. There will be a calling hour, to which relatives and friends are invited to attend, Friday, Oct. 30 from noon until 1 p.m. at the Gleason Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Vale Cemetery.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Oct. 28, 2020.