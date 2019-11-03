|
|
Ranjit Mangroo, aka Papa, 79, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on November 1, 2019. Born to Friendship Mangroo and Sonia Bhagan of Trinidad, came to America as an immigrant in 1964. He made a life for himself and his family in NY, by working at General Electric for 36 years. He was a member of the GE quarter century club. Ranjit loved climbing coconut trees as a youth, inventing things with simple objects, and he was an avid watcher of Wrestling, Wheel of Fortune, and Jeopardy. He always wanted to help his granddaughters with their math homework, and he loved eating junk food. One thing he was most excited about was decorating his house every Christmas with as many lights as possible. And boy did his house shine!!! Ranjit was a stubborn man, who liked having things his way, except for when it came to his granddaughters. He could never say no to them. He loved using coupons, finding treasures in a junk pile, and loved a good bargain. Ranjit loved talking about what life was like on the island he grew up on. He loved helping his son fix cars, and calling his daughter to tell her to "drive safely in the snow". He also loved to help his wife with her flower garden. He was a good man. Survivors include his loving wife, Rosey; his beloved children: son, Raj Mangroo of Scotia, NY and daughter, Vidia Wray (Michael) of Rexford, NY; cherished grand-daughters, Hailey and Kayla Wray. Family and friends are welcomed to the Glenville Funeral Home, 9 Glenridge Rd. on Thursday, November 7th from 5 to 8 p.m. for calling hours. The family thanks Ellis Hospital's 5th floor Pulmonary Care Unit for their devoted care, memorial contributions in Ranjit's name may be made to "The Foundation for Ellis Medicine", 1101 Nott Street, Schenectady, NY 12308. Online condolences at glenvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Nov. 3, 2019