1/1
Raphael Siegel
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Raphael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Raphael Siegel, of Schenectady, died September 25, 2020. Born January 1928 in The Bronx, Ray was the middle son of Murray and Fay Chesin Siegel. He was predeceased by his parents and brothers Leroy, Stanley, and Bernard Siegel. Ray was a graduate of Nott Terrace High School, served in the US Army from 1946-48, and worked over the years for State Food Market, Pleasant Valley Packing Company, and finally retired from General Electric. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Mary Siegel, children Eric Siegel, Karen Williams (Tiff), Kurt Siegel (Nancy Cobb), Kyle Siegel (Christine), his brother Dr. Martin Siegel, grandchildren Matthew, Nathan, and Thomas Williams, Jacob and Isaac Siegel, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. At Ray's request, there will be no services. Donations in his memory may be made to the charity of your choice.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Sep. 26, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved