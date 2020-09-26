Raphael Siegel, of Schenectady, died September 25, 2020. Born January 1928 in The Bronx, Ray was the middle son of Murray and Fay Chesin Siegel. He was predeceased by his parents and brothers Leroy, Stanley, and Bernard Siegel. Ray was a graduate of Nott Terrace High School, served in the US Army from 1946-48, and worked over the years for State Food Market, Pleasant Valley Packing Company, and finally retired from General Electric. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Mary Siegel, children Eric Siegel, Karen Williams (Tiff), Kurt Siegel (Nancy Cobb), Kyle Siegel (Christine), his brother Dr. Martin Siegel, grandchildren Matthew, Nathan, and Thomas Williams, Jacob and Isaac Siegel, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. At Ray's request, there will be no services. Donations in his memory may be made to the charity of your choice
.