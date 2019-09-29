|
Ray S. Nye, 66, died unexpectedly at home on Thursday, September 26, 2019. Born in Schenectady on January 31, 1953, he was the son of Dorothy and the late Wells Nye. Ray lived and worked in Schenectady his entire life. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and camping in the Adirondacks and enjoyed a simple life. Ray is survived by his loving mother Dorothy; his sisters and their husbands, Lois and Dick Middleton and Barbara and Brian Powles; as well as several nieces, nephews and friends. There will be no services or calling hours offered. Arrangements have been entrusted to Griswold Funeral Home, Schenectady. To express condolences and for more information, please visit sbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Sept. 29, 2019