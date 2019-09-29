Home

POWERED BY

Services
Griswold Funeral Home
1867 State Street
Schenectady, NY 12304
(518) 374-6188
Resources
More Obituaries for Ray Nye
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ray S. Nye

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ray S. Nye Obituary
Ray S. Nye, 66, died unexpectedly at home on Thursday, September 26, 2019. Born in Schenectady on January 31, 1953, he was the son of Dorothy and the late Wells Nye. Ray lived and worked in Schenectady his entire life. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and camping in the Adirondacks and enjoyed a simple life. Ray is survived by his loving mother Dorothy; his sisters and their husbands, Lois and Dick Middleton and Barbara and Brian Powles; as well as several nieces, nephews and friends. There will be no services or calling hours offered. Arrangements have been entrusted to Griswold Funeral Home, Schenectady. To express condolences and for more information, please visit sbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ray's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Griswold Funeral Home
Download Now