Raymond C. Coté, 80, passed away on September 11, 2020 at Glendale Nursing Home. Born on December 7, 1939 in North Adams MA. He was the son of the late Clarence and Edna Coté. Ray was employed in the baking industry for more than 30 years starting with Interstate Brands Corp (Millbrook Bread), and ending with the Freihofers Baking Co. He retired from the NYS Tax and Finance Dept. after 10 years. In retirement Ray finally found his passion in the game of golf, and was a proud member of the Golden Swingers golf league. He was a die-hard Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots fan. He was also a faithful reader of the New York Post along with several other newspapers on a daily basis. Ray is survived by his loving wife Elizabeth (Betty) Coté whom he married on October 28, 1961. His four daughters, Robin (Kevin) King, Suzie (Bill) Rohrer, Jackie (Joe) Coté, and Jeannine (Todd) Frenyea. Grandchildren, Erin (Garrett) Couture, Bryan Rohrer, Elise Frenyea, and Evan Frenyea, great grandsons Jackson and Griffin Couture. Several nieces, nephews, and cousins also survive. He was predeceased by his sisters Marguerite Peters and Judith Steward. The Family would like to thank Alicia Lewis and Jessica Gonzalez, his care takers prior to his admittance to the nursing facility. We would also like to thank the staff at Glendale Nursing Home for all their attentive care. A Memorial Mass will be held for Ray Saturday 10 a.m. at St Kateri Tekakwitha Union St . Entombment Most holy redeemer Mausoleum .Calling hours Friday Eve 5 to 7 at the Funeral Home . Memorial contributions can be made to Glendale Nursing Home or the charity of choice
