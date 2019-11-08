|
Raymond C. Zanta, 94, of Schenectady, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, November 6, 2019. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, November 13th from 8:15 am to 10:15 a.m. at the DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home, 1605 Helderberg Ave. followed at 11 a.m. by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Luke's Church. Burial will be at St. John's Cemetery. Ray's full obituary will be published in the Sunday edition of the Daily Gazette.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Nov. 8, 2019