Home

POWERED BY

Services
DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home
1605 Helderberg Avenue
Rotterdam, NY 12306
(518) 355-5770
Calling hours
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
8:15 AM - 10:15 AM
DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home
1605 Helderberg Avenue
Rotterdam, NY 12306
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Luke's Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Zanta
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond C. Zanta

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Raymond C. Zanta Obituary
Raymond C. Zanta, 94, of Schenectady, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, November 6, 2019. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, November 13th from 8:15 am to 10:15 a.m. at the DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home, 1605 Helderberg Ave. followed at 11 a.m. by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Luke's Church. Burial will be at St. John's Cemetery. Ray's full obituary will be published in the Sunday edition of the Daily Gazette.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Nov. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Raymond's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -