Levine Memorial Chapel Inc
649 Washington Ave
Albany, NY 12206
(518) 438-1002
Service
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Congregation Gates of Heaven
852 Ashmore Ave.
Schenectady, NY
View Map
Raymond E. Benenson Obituary
Raymond E. Benenson of Schenectady, NY died on Sunday afternoon, May 5, 2019 at the Daughters of Sarah Nursing Home in Albany. Services will be held at Congregation Gates of Heaven, 852 Ashmore Avenue in Schenectady on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at 2pm with interment to follow in the Gates of Heaven Cemetery in Schenectady, New York. Full obituary to appear in Tuesday's newspaper or you may view it on our website, levinememorialchapel.com on Monday afternoon.
Published in The Daily Gazette on May 6, 2019
