Raymond G. Sakacs, 74, passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Ellis Hospital. He was employed as a dishwasher at Brandywine Diner for many years. Survivors include his wife of 25 years, Marilyn Sakacs; step-daughters: Tina McDonald & Sherry (Scot) Rathbun; grandchildren: Tiffany McDonald, Ashley-Rose (John) Caldwell-Hewitt, and Sara Rathbun; Great-Grandchildren: Cassandra & Benjiman Rathbun and a sister in law Helen Bouton. A calling hour will be held Wednesday, July 1 from 12 Noon to 1pm followed by a 1pm Funeral service at Cannon Funeral Home, 2020 Central Ave, Colonie. Burial will follow at Vale Cemetery. To leave a condolence for the family, visit www.cannonfuneral.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Jun. 28, 2020.