Raymond L. Pigliavento
Raymond L. Pigliavento, Sr., age 91, passed away at home surrounded by his family on May 2, 2020. He was the son of the late Rose and Augustino Pigliavento and brother of the late Benjamin, Philip, Frank, Louis, Joseph, Carmella, Angela, Yolonda, Virginia, Rose and Anna. Ray was a lifelong farmer, hunter and devoted family man. He is survived by his wife Arlene; sons, Raymond Jr. and Vincent Sr.; five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. A graveside service at Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery will be held at the convenience of family. To leave a special message for the family, please visit NewComerAlbany.com.

Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Graveside service
Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
