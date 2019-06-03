Raymond N. DeSarbo, 79, died peacefully, with his family by his side, at St. Peter's Hospice Inn in Albany on Saturday, June 01, 2019. Born in Schenectady, son of the late Joseph and Margaret Greene DeSarbo, he has resided in Esperance for the last 35 years. Raymond proudly served his country in the U.S. Army as a Paratrooper and was a Marksman on the Rifle Team. He had been employed as a printer, retiring in 2002, after many years of service, from the New York State Senate. He was a proud member of the Elks for over 40 years. He will be remembered as a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather and brother. He is the beloved husband of Kathy Easton-DeSarbo; loving father of Dr. Jeffrey (Joanne) DeSarbo, Christopher (Brittany) Parker, Robert (Becky) Merrill, George (Megan) Giabanis and Christian (Melissa) Romaniello; brother of Paul (Linda) DeSarbo, Diane (Michael) Pollack and Bruce (Phyllis) DeSarbo. He is also survived by 14 cherished grandchildren. Interment with Military Honors will be at Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville on Friday, June 21, 2019 at NOON. Those wishing to attend are asked to gather inside the main gate at 11:45 a.m. There will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Raymond's memory to Howes Cave Animal Shelter, PO Box 40, Howes Cave, NY 12092 or the Esperance Volunteer Fire Department, PO Box 84, Esperance, NY 12066. Please visit www.mcnultyfuneralhomegreenisland.com for more information or to sign the guest book. Published in The Daily Gazette on June 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary