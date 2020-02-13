|
Raymond S. Kaczmarczyk, age 78, entered his heavenly home with Jesus on February 9, 2020 surrounded by his loving family at his side. Born in Amsterdam, NY, he was the son of the late Stanley and Mary Szymczak Kaczmarczyk. Ray was a 1959 graduate of Galway High School, then enlisted in the US Coast Guard where he proudly served his country from 1959-63. Following his time in the service, Ray decided to enroll at Hudson Valley Community College where he graduated with his Associates degree in Electrical Technology. On October 23, 1965, Ray married his high school sweetheart and love of his life, Vina (Stockheim) Kaczmarczyk at St. Joseph's Church in Broadalbin, NY. He had a 35 year career in the telephone industry, retiring in 2000 from Lucent Technologies as a dedicated Customer Service Engineer. Ray was a member of East Glenville Community Church where he served as a Trustee for more than 25 years. Even into his seventies he was often seen mowing the lawn there, especially the big hill in front of the church. Ray loved the outdoors, hunting, and fishing and during his high school days, trapping, so he could buy his first car. Every spring Ray could be seen preparing his garden. In the summer he picked hundreds of pounds of blueberries that he and his wife could enjoy, though the winter. He also enjoyed his morning cup of coffee at Stewart's where he and his buddies gathered before work and well into his retirement. Most of all Ray was a quiet thoughtful man who was always willing to lend a hand wherever he saw a need. Whether at church, neighborhood or a pleading call from someone with an emergency, he was always ready to fix a problem from leaky pipes to rodent and bat removal. Above all else Ray loved and cherished his family. Ray is survived by his beloved wife Vina Kaczmarczyk, daughter, Christine Kaczmarczyk (Katherine Oscar), son, Kevin Kaczmarczyk (Teresa) and grandchildren, Michaela and Jesse Kaczmarczyk. He is also survived by his siblings, Elaine Rozniewski (Casper), Stephanie Kaczmarczyk, Edward Kaczmarczyk (Pamela) and Joan Kaczmarczyk. Several nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends also survive. Calling hours for Ray will be held on February 17, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Glenville Funeral Home, 9 Glenridge Road, Glenville. A funeral memorial service will be held on February 18, 2020, at 10 a.m. at East Glenville Community Church, 335 Saratoga Road, Glenville, NY. Internment with military honors will follow at Gerald BH Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville, NY. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Ray's name may be made to East Glenville Community Church, 335 Saratoga Road, Glenville, NY 12302; Community Hospice, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY 12208; or The National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 1848, Longmont, CO 80502. Online condolences www.glenvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 13, 2020