Raymond T. Marshall, 88, passed away Friday, May 31, 2019 at home with his wife, Evelyn by his side. Born on March 7, 1931 in Baltimore, MD, he was the son of Orsbon A. and Laura (Reign) Marshall. Ray was a Vietnam Veteran, serving in the United States Air Force and retiring as a Tech Sergeant after 20 years of service. He then began a career at the United States Postal Service as a letter carrier in Ballston Spa and then in the Albany office sorting mail. After 20 years at the Post Office, he retired and went to work at the Village Florist in Ballston Spa delivering flowers. Ray was a member of the American Legion Henry Cornell Post 234 in Ballston Spa, the Ballston Spa Seniors and First Baptist Church of Ballston Spa, where he served on the Board of Trustees. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, bowling, golf, woodworking and gardening, particularly tending to his roses. Ray also enjoyed movies and reading western novels. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers, James Marshall and Theodore Marshall. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Evelyn Marshall of Ballston Spa; his children, Raymond Lee Marshall (Nita) of Bryan, TX, Steven Marshall (Kristen) of Seattle, WA, Cheryl Hensler (Mike) of Ballston Spa and Tammy Moore (Mark) of Tulsa, OK; His grandchildren, Michael T. Hensler of Boston, MA, Derek T. Hensler of Boulder, CO, Kelly Hensler of Atlanta, GA, Ray Paul Marshall (Kayla) of Dallas, TX and Stephen Marshall (Summer) of College Station, TX; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Ballston Spa, 202 Milton Avenue, Ballston Spa. Relatives and friends are invited to call from 5 to 6 p.m. at the church prior to the services. A committal service with military honors will be held Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the Gerald BH Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Ray to the Community Hospice of Saratoga, 179 Lawrence St, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 or to First Baptist Church of Ballston Spa, 202 Milton Ave, Ballston Spa, NY 12020. Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on June 4, 2019