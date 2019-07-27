|
Raymond W. Boice, 83, was called home to his heavenly father on May 8, 2019. Surrounded by family and friends, Ray succumbed to his battle with cancer at his home in Spring Valley, CA. Ray was born November 5, 1935 in Ballston Spa NY to the late Wilford and Maymetta Boice. Ray was a graduate of Saratoga Springs High School, Cornell University, and served in the U.S. Navy. On June 23, 1957 he married the love of his life, Lynne Lovise Sykes. Lynne passed away on April 18, 2018. Ray left behind siblings: Robert A. Boice, Joan H. Boice-Willey, FL, Russel T. Boice, and Richard L. Boice. Ray also left behind his children, Julie L. Boice, Steven R. Boice, and Timothy S. Boice and many grandchildren. Ray loved golfing, camping, traveling, and spent many summers in the mountains of NY. Ray was an avid Padres fan and was one of the founders for the Boice Family Park in Rock City Falls, NY. Ray will be greatly missed.
Published in The Daily Gazette on July 27, 2019