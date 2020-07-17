Rebecca "Becky" A. Graber of Brooklyn and Rotterdam, NY, age 37, passed into the Lord's embrace on July 13th, 2020. Calling hours are Sunday, July 19th from 3 to 6 p.m. at the DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home, 1605 Helderberg Avenue, Rotterdam. Masks and social distancing will be required. A funeral mass will take place on Monday at 10:30 a.m. at St. Madeleine Sophie Parish, 3500 Carman Road, Guilderland. Becky will be laid to rest next to her father Gary at Schenectady Memorial Park, Rotterdam. For Becky's full obituary or to share condolences, please visit demarcostonefuneralhome.com
