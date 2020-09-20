Rebecca Susanne Haberbush, 40, of Schenectady, passed away on September 16, 2020. Born in Troy on January 24, 1980 she is the daughter of Susanne Haberbush and the late Thomas Haberbush. Rebecca enjoyed spending time outdoors, listening to music and snowboarding.Her generosity and compassion will be remembered by all who knew her. As will her fierce sense of humor, uncompromising love of family, and passionate advocacy for animals.Rebecca worked as a Staffing Coordinator for Daughters Of Charity, Menands NY. She valued her relationship with the residents there, one of whom helped to develop a love of watercolor painting. Rebecca is survived by her loving Mother Susanne Haberbush, Sisters, Adelaide Haberbush (Kevin Pultorak), Stephanie Herbeck (Daniel Van Buren), brother Shayne Herbeck, nephew Griffin Pultorak and nieces Dylan and Sydney van Buren. Burial services will be private. A celebration of life will be held once it is safer to gather. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Animal Protective Foundation, 53 Maple Avenue, Please see Newcomeralbany.com
for more info.