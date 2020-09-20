1/
Rebecca Susanne Haberbush
1980 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rebecca's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rebecca Susanne Haberbush, 40, of Schenectady, passed away on September 16, 2020. Born in Troy on January 24, 1980 she is the daughter of Susanne Haberbush and the late Thomas Haberbush. Rebecca enjoyed spending time outdoors, listening to music and snowboarding.Her generosity and compassion will be remembered by all who knew her. As will her fierce sense of humor, uncompromising love of family, and passionate advocacy for animals.Rebecca worked as a Staffing Coordinator for Daughters Of Charity, Menands NY. She valued her relationship with the residents there, one of whom helped to develop a love of watercolor painting. Rebecca is survived by her loving Mother Susanne Haberbush, Sisters, Adelaide Haberbush (Kevin Pultorak), Stephanie Herbeck (Daniel Van Buren), brother Shayne Herbeck, nephew Griffin Pultorak and nieces Dylan and Sydney van Buren. Burial services will be private. A celebration of life will be held once it is safer to gather. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Animal Protective Foundation, 53 Maple Avenue, Please see Newcomeralbany.com for more info.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Sep. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved