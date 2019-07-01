Mrs. Regina A. Rafalski, 85, of Amsterdam, New York, passed away Friday, June 28, 2019 at Ellis Hospital in Schenectady, New York with her family at her side. She was born May 27, 1934 in Amsterdam, New York the daughter of the late Andrew and Nellie Baran Gomula. A lifelong resident, she was a graduate of Wilbur H. Lynch High School – Class of 1952. Mrs. Rafalski was employed by the General Electric Company as a Manager for over 42 years before retiring. Regina was a member of St. Stanislaus Church. For many years, she enjoyed skiing in Utah and Colorado as well as Mt. Snow in the East. She appreciated Broadway plays, the Starlite and Procter's Theaters. In general she loved to travel taking trips to casinos in Las Vegas, New Jersey and others. She also loved to bake. On February 14, 1954 she was united in marriage to Norman F. Rafalski who survives. She is also survived by her children Cheryl (David) Kowalski, Clifton Park, New York and Brian (Denise) Rafalski, Ballston Spa, New York; her brother Robert Gomula, Amsterdam, New York and her beloved canine friend, Bailey. Relatives and friends are invited to a prayer service at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at the Jendrzejczak Funeral Home 200 Church Street, Amsterdam, New York followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 9 a.m. at St. Stanislaus Church with the Rev. O. Robert De Martinis, Celebrant. Interment will be in St. Stanislaus Cemetery. The family will receive relatives and friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation, 135 Parkinson Avenue, Staten Island, NY 10305 (apdaparkinson.org) or to Ellis Hospital Foundation – ICU, 1101 Nott Street, Schenectady, NY 12308. Please submit online condolences at www.jendrzejczakfuneral.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on July 1, 2019