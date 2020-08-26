Regina Barbieri

Regina Irene Barbieri of Schenectady passed peacefully on the evening of Sunday, August 23, 2020, at the age of 75, surrounded by loved ones at her daughter's home in Schoharie, NY. She is survived by her husband of 37 years Francis Barbieri of Schenectady; her daughters Kristin Coonradt and Nicole Ballone; her grandchildren Regina Ballone, Brandon Burke, Briana Vessells, Jackie Ballone and William Coonradt; her great-grandchildren Kylie Ballone and Rosie Ballone. She was predeceased by her parents Marion and William Small and her daughter Pamela Ballone. Regina enjoyed spending time with her girls shopping, having lunch and catching a movie. You could find her solving word puzzles or doing a jigsaw puzzle. She was an avid reader, usually sitting quietly reading about werewolves and vampires. She loved roller coasters and popcorn. Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Griswold Funeral Home, 1867 State St, Schenectady, NY from 11:00am-1:00pm followed by graveside service at Parkview Cemetery at 1:30pm. Her light may have dimmed in this world, but it will always shine brightly in the memories of those whose lives she touched. Memorial donations in Regina's name may be made to Helios Care Hospice, 297 River Street Service Road, Suite 1, Oneonta, NY 13820. To express condolences and for more information, please visit sbfuneralhome.com
.