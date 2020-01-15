|
|
Regina "Jean" Glasser, 95, passed away peacefully on January 13 at St. Peters Hospital. She was born in Albany the daughter of William and Margaret (Reinisch) Pomakoy. Jean was a waitress for over 20 years at Albany Savings Bank in Albany. She enjoyed traveling the country for many years with her husband Howard who was a Master Sargent in the Air Force. Jean is survived by her son Robert (Linda) Glasser, two grandchildren, Michael (Jessica) and Joseph (Toni), three great grandchildren, Joshua, Tyler and Giavanna as well as her siblings, Joan Pomakoy, Mary Ann Weidman, Judith Pomakoy, James (Theresa) Pomakoy and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband of 65 years; Howard, son, John Howard, daughter, Janice and her siblings, Margaret, William Jr., Robert, Francis, Joseph, Andrew and Gerald. Relatives and friends are invited and may visit with her family on Thursday, January 16 from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at the Parish of Mater Christi, 40 Hopewell St., Albany with her Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Our Lady Help of Christians Cemetery in Glenmont. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Jean's memory to Stephen Siller Tunnels to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Blvd, Staten Island, NY 10306 or to tunnel2towers.org. Online condolences may be offered at www.danielkeenanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Jan. 15, 2020