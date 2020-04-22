|
Regina Steenburgh passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, April 19, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was born in 1936 in Albany, NY to the late Joseph Cioppa and Dorina Cassiano Cioppa. She was married to the love of her life, the late Robert Steenburgh. They were happily married for 54 years. Regina graduated from Albany High School before working with the Department of Health. After raising her loving daughters, she returned to work at the New York State Department of Transportation, where she remained until her retirement. Regina was a devoted parishioner at St. Gabriel's Church in Rotterdam. She enjoyed reading, and watching Duke Basketball games as well the New York Yankees and New York Giants. Anyone who knew her knew that she carried herself with dignity and respect for all. She was extremely family oriented and would support her husband and daughters all throughout their lives. She cherished the time she spent with her family, especially her grandchildren. She was well loved and will be missed by many. She leaves behind her daughters; Sandy Miller, Cindy Dalrymple, and Lynn (Michael) Koenck, her grandchildren; Joshua (Brittany) Miller, Matthew (Sydney) Miller, Alyssa (Jenson) Davis, Amanda (Anthony) Dendis, and Mikayla Koenck (Ethan Roberts), her great-grandchildren; Nicholas Dendis, and Elijah Miller, her sister Gloria Harder, and many loving friends and relatives. She now joins in eternal life her parents, Joseph and Dorina, and her sister, Dorothy (Lee) Gisotti. Due to the Covid Virus, services will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to the , 30 E 33rd St. New York, 10016. To leave a memory or condolence for the family, please visit DeMarcoStoneFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 22, 2020