Reginald R. Perrotte, 84, of Scotia, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at his residence. Family and friends may call from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Monday, June 22nd at The White Funeral Home, 264 N. Ballston Avenue, Scotia. The Funeral Service will be private for the family. A Graveside service will be held at 12 p.m. on Monday at Park Cemetery, Scotia. Due to COVID-19, masks are required and admittance to the building may be regulated to ensure social distancing. A complete obituary will appear in Sunday's edition of the Daily Gazette. For online condolences, please visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Jun. 19, 2020.