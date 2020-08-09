1/1
Rejeanne M. "Jean" Trombley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rejeanne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rejeanne M. "Jean" Trombley, 91, died Thursday, August 4, 2020 at Ellis Hospital. Jean was born in Quebec, Canada to the late Nelson and Clara Vallee Morin. She worked at Ellis Hospital as a coordinator of the Pastoral Care Department. Previously, she worked at the General Electric Company and ALCO. She was a communicant of St. Paul the Apostle Church and a member of the church Rosary Society. She was an active member of the Notre Dame - Bishop Gibbons High School Mother's Club and was inducted into their Hall of Fame for all of her volunteer work at the school. She was also involved in many organizations, including the Damien Center, where she served on the board of directors. Jean was predeceased by her husband of 52 years, Raymond J. Trombley, who died in 2005, six siblings, Jean D'Arc Gauthier, Orlando, Lillian and Ovide Morin, Elizabeth Mathieu and Leo brod Morin. She is survived by four children, Michael J. Trombley, Linda M. Trombley, John Phillip Trombley and Diana M. (Amodeo) Cicero, four grandchildren, Madeleine Trombley, Jack – Nelson Trombley, Amanda Rejeanne (Scott) Scarsella and Amodeo A. Cicero. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Due to Covid-19 restrictions a celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one's choice.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gleason Funeral Home
730 Union St
Schenectady, NY 12305
(518) 374-1134
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gleason Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved