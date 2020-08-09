Rejeanne M. "Jean" Trombley, 91, died Thursday, August 4, 2020 at Ellis Hospital. Jean was born in Quebec, Canada to the late Nelson and Clara Vallee Morin. She worked at Ellis Hospital as a coordinator of the Pastoral Care Department. Previously, she worked at the General Electric Company and ALCO. She was a communicant of St. Paul the Apostle Church and a member of the church Rosary Society. She was an active member of the Notre Dame - Bishop Gibbons High School Mother's Club and was inducted into their Hall of Fame for all of her volunteer work at the school. She was also involved in many organizations, including the Damien Center, where she served on the board of directors. Jean was predeceased by her husband of 52 years, Raymond J. Trombley, who died in 2005, six siblings, Jean D'Arc Gauthier, Orlando, Lillian and Ovide Morin, Elizabeth Mathieu and Leo brod Morin. She is survived by four children, Michael J. Trombley, Linda M. Trombley, John Phillip Trombley and Diana M. (Amodeo) Cicero, four grandchildren, Madeleine Trombley, Jack – Nelson Trombley, Amanda Rejeanne (Scott) Scarsella and Amodeo A. Cicero. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Due to Covid-19 restrictions a celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one's choice
.