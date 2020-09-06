Rena Lewis, also known as Rena Lewis-Hart (60) passed away unexpectedly on September 3, 2020. An accomplished ballet dancer and teacher, Rena lived much of her life in Schenectady and Scotia, New York. Like her four brothers, Rena was a graduate of Burnt Hills – Ballston Lake High School. A dedicated student and practitioner of point ballet, Rena studied ballet and dance at SUNY Purchase and was trained by some of the most noted ballet teachers in the Capital District (including her friend and mentor Marilyn Ramsey), New York City and the nation. Rena was known for her uncommon grace, athleticism, spirit and beauty. She appeared in many performances during a professional ballet career that spanned more than two decades. Later, Rena excelled as a skilled and popular teacher of ballet. She imparted great wisdom to many young students about professional dancing, personal relationships, and life in general. Rena was as devoted to her family as they were to her. In recent years, Rena helped care for her loving father, the late Paul Lewis, and loving mother, the late Louise Lewis, a remarkable couple who set a model of love and devotion for all to follow. With family she also mourned the passing of her dear brother, David (Judy). Rena is survived by loving brothers Robert (Maria), Martin (Brenda) and Nathan (Collene), her Aunt Betty Barbour, loving nieces, nephews and cousins, and many admiring and grateful students. A memorial service will be planned in the future. In lieu of flowers, since Rena – like her parents – was a great lover of animals, contributions may be made in Rena's name to the Animal Protective Society, 53 Maple Avenue, Glenville, New York 12302. For on-line condolences please visit: SimpleChoicesCremation.com
.