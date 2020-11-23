Mr. Rene A. Perrone, age 88, of Schoharie, died unexpectedly on Thursday evening, November 19, 2020 at Glendale Nursing Home, Scotia. He was born January 11, 1932 in Gloversville, the son of the late Eduardo and Matilda Morali Perrone. He was a graduate of Gloversville High School and later owned the former Liberty Leather Corp. in Gloversville for many years. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and loved to travel the world with his late wife, Winifred, and to work in their Terrace Mountain Apple Orchard for 20 years. Additionally he enjoyed attending the Saratoga Raceway during the racing season. Survivors include three daughters, Roxanne and husband Jorg Schmidt of Amsterdam, Valerie and husband Mark Farrington of Mayfield and Pamela and husband Stephen Donbeck of Gloversville. He also leaves behind seven grandchildren, Jennie and husband Michael Rogers and their daughters Sydney and Sophia, Mary Ferrara, her fiancé Christopher Audi, his daughter Alexandria and her sons Dimaggio and Gehrig, Rene Farrington and wife Liz and their daughter Tessa Winn, Brett Melita, Benjamin Farrington and wife Jamie and children Gabby, Ava, Ella and Carter, Abigal Garguilo and companion Kolin Hallenbeck and children Olivia and Connor, and Sadie and husband Richard VanWagner and their children Nicholas and Margo; two step-grandchildren, Mila and Leila; as well as many nieces and nephews. Mr. Perrone was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Winifred M. Chase Perrone in 2017, and by his grandson, Joshua Towne. He was the youngest of 24 children. All 23 of his siblings predeceased him. Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic a private Prayer Service will take place at the convenience of the family with the Rev. Donald Czelusniak officiating. Memorial contributions may be made in lieu of flowers to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
PO Box 3704, Memphis, TN 31803.
