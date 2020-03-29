|
Rev. Rene R. Bisaillon, M.S., 88 passed into the loving hands of his Lord and Savior March 10 at the National Shrine of Our Lady of La Salette in the Philippines. He was a missionary in that order for 67 years. "Fr. Biz," as he was affectionately called, was born in Cohoes, NY on March 17, 1931, son of Leonel and Annette Bisaillon. He was ordained April 25, 1959 in Fall River, MA. He worked 32 selfless years serving the spiritual, physical and mental needs of all ages in distant barrios and mountain villages of Luzon in the Philippines, followed by 17 years on the Hawaiian islands of Kauai and Oahu. The latter venue allowed him some much needed R&R with family and friends in the Albany capital district and to minister at several local parishes. His last 5 years he lived at the National Shrine. Fr. Bisaillon was predeceased by his parents and siblings Irene (Louis) Favreau and Alfred (Fred). He is survived by his loving brothers Roland (Nancy) & Richard (Rita); his cherished sisters Rita (Philip) Reynolds and Jeannette Cox as well as many special nieces and nephews & grand-nieces & nephews, and many valued relatives and friends in the PI, Hawaii and the U.S. Fr. Biz also has an adopted son Armando Papa, his wife Rose & daughter Einna Lei. A Mass of Christian Burial and Internment was held at the National Shrine & Missionary Garden in the Philippines. A memorial will be held at a later date at Corpus Christi Church in Ushers. Fr. Bisaillon spent the majority of his missionary life helping those in need and hoped to continue this effort after his death through the La Salette Fund for the Poor and Sick in the Philippines that he began years ago. A donation to this fund in his memory can be made to Rita Reynolds, 183 Oak Brook Commons, Clifton Park, NY 12065.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 29, 2020