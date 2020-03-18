|
Mrs. Reta Mae Kniskern, 89, of Lynk Street, Sprakers, New York passed away Monday, March 16, 2020 at Ellis Hospital, following a brief illness. Born on June 13, 1930 in Town of Root, NY, she was the daughter of Leland and Ada Everson. Following graduation from the one room school house on Green Road, Reta graduated from Canajoharie High School. She attended Schenectady County Community College and was a lifetime area resident. Mrs. Kniskern worked for General Electric for a short time, prior to her marriage. She was in charge of the Board of Elections for Town of Root for over 10 years. Mrs. Kniskern enjoyed animals at her home. She looked forward to getting out and going shopping every day. She liked to watch nature, especially the sunrises and sunsets. On May 22, 1954 at The Canajoharie Reformed Church, Reta was married to William A. Kniskern. He preceded her in death on August 12, 2000. Her granddaughter, Sheila Coager also predeceased her. Mrs. Kniskern is survived by her son, Jeffrey L. Kniskern and Mary Lou; grandson, Tim Coager and Donna; great-grandson, Preston Coager. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at 11 a.m. at The Chapel of Houghtaling & Smith Funeral Home, Inc., 20 Otsego Street, Canajoharie, NY. The family will receive relatives and friends on Thursday from 10 to 11 a.m. Burial will take place in Carlisle Rural Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Mrs. Reta Mae Kniskern to Ayres Memorial Animal Shelter, Inc., 133 Hilltop Road, Sprakers, NY 12166. Please sign the online guestbook for Mrs. Kniskern at www.houghtalingandsmith.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 18, 2020